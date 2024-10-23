Maj. Angie Hayes (center-left) is reunited with other officers from their SCO course during a planning conference once in theater. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Angie Hayes)
Oregon National Guard appoints first Air Force member as Bilateral Affairs Officer
