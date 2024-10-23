Delegates and other training members gather for a photo during an Cyber engagement exercise in Vietnam. (Courtesy photo by Maj. Angie Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 01:09
|Photo ID:
|8715696
|VIRIN:
|241022-Z-A3543-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard appoints first Air Force member as Bilateral Affairs Officer [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard appoints first Air Force member as Bilateral Affairs Officer
No keywords found.