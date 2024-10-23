US, Australian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) pilot a rigid-hull inflatable boat while conducting a visit, board, search and seizure drill with the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class destroyer HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 21, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
