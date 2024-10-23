US, Australian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 21, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Seaman Noah Jones boards the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill while operating in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 21. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)