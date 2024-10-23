Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Australian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 9 of 11]

    BAY OF BENGAL

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 21, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Seaman Noah Jones boards the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a visit, board, search and seizure drill while operating in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 21. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 23:59
    Photo ID: 8715536
    VIRIN: 241021-N-UA460-1189
    Resolution: 3993x6226
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    This work, US, Australian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    VBSS
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    HMAS Stuart
    Royal Austtralian Navy

