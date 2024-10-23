Commanders of the Republic of Korea Army, prepare to takeoff into a parade during the 75th Republic of Korea Armed Forces parade, in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jason Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8715345
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-GU297-1002
|Resolution:
|6411x3971
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Armed Forces Parade 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.