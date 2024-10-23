Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Armed Forces Parade 2023 [Image 12 of 13]

    ROK Armed Forces Parade 2023

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Republic of Korea Soldiers, display the K2 Black Panther during the 75th Republic of Korea Armed Forces parade, in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jason Palacios)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 20:44
    Photo ID: 8715344
    VIRIN: 230926-A-GU297-1004
    Resolution: 6720x2870
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
    This work, ROK Armed Forces Parade 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    USArmy
    SouthKorea
    75thArmedForcesParade
    ArmedForcesParade2023
    SouthKoreanArmy

