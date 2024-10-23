Republic of Korea Soldiers, display the K2 Black Panther during the 75th Republic of Korea Armed Forces parade, in Seoul, South Korea, on September 26, 2023. (Photo by U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Jason Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 20:44
|Photo ID:
|8715344
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-GU297-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x2870
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROK Armed Forces Parade 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.