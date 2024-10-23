National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241022-N-FA353-1089 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) – Lt. James Crabbe speaks to Maj. Gen. Christopher S. Povak, deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office during a tour of Arleigh-burke class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 22. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)