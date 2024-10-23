Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold

    JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241022-N-FA353-1260 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) – Cmdr. Jonathan Hightower, commanding officer of Arleigh-burke class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) speaks to Maj. Gen. Christopher S. Povak, deputy director, National Reconnaissance Office during a tour of Benfold oboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Oct. 22. Benfold is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 19:25
    Photo ID: 8715134
    VIRIN: 241022-N-FA353-1260
    Resolution: 5439x3885
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold
    National Reconnaissance Office Deputy Director Visits USS Benfold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Benfold
    DESRON 15
    Space Force
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download