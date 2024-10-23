241021-N-VW723-2010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2024) – A U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the "Sea Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 hovers beside a Peruvian Navy submarine, BAP Pisagua (SS 33), during a hoisting exercise off the coast of San Diego as part of a of a Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) exercise Oct. 21, 2024. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 17:46
|Photo ID:
|8714961
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-VW723-2010
|Resolution:
|3555x2000
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US, Peruvian Navies Perform Hoisting Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.