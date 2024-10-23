Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Peruvian Navies Perform Hoisting Exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    US, Peruvian Navies Perform Hoisting Exercise

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    241021-N-VW723-2105 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2024) – A U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the "Sea Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 hovers over Peruvian Navy submarine, BAP Pisagua (SS 33), during a hoisting exercise off the coast of San Diego as part of a of a Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI) exercise Oct. 21, 2024. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)

