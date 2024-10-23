Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORONA Space Immersion Day [Image 2 of 3]

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --Mrs. Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force, shakes hands with Colonel Ramsey Horn, Commander Space Delta 9, during the CORONA Space Immersion Tour at Schriever SFB, CO on October 4, 2024. During the visit, guests received briefings on Provisional, Navigational, and Timing Delta (PNT) Space Operations Command (SpOC) – Satellite Communications & Navigation, National Space Defense Center, and 1 Space Operations Squadron. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    This work, CORONA Space Immersion Day [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

