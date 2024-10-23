CORONA Space Immersion Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --Mrs. Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force, shakes hands with Colonel Ramsey Horn, Commander Space Delta 9, during the CORONA Space Immersion Tour at Schriever SFB, CO on October 4, 2024. During the visit, guests received briefings on Provisional, Navigational, and Timing Delta (PNT) Space Operations Command (SpOC) – Satellite Communications & Navigation, National Space Defense Center, and 1 Space Operations Squadron. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)