CORONA Space Immersion Day

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Lieutenant General Stephen L. Davis, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, shakes hands with Brigadier General Stephen E. Slade, Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, during the CORONA Space Immersion Tour at Schriever SFB, CO on October 4, 2024. During the visit, guests received briefings on Provisional, Navigational, and Timing Delta (PNT) Space Operations Command (SpOC) – Satellite Communications & Navigation, National Space Defense Center, and 1 Space Operations Squadron. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)