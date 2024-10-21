USS Arleigh Burke Flight Quarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241021-N-XO016-5923 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) chock and chain a MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Squadron 79 during flight operations, Oct. 21, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)