USS Arleigh Burke Flight Quarters

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    241021-N-XO016-5923 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Oct. 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) chock and chain a MH-60R from Helicopter Maritime Squadron 79 during flight operations, Oct. 21, 2024. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 08:17
    Photo ID: 8713290
    VIRIN: 241021-N-XO016-5923
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
