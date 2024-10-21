The Honorable Ms. Laura L. Updegrove Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 16, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (October 16, 2024) Ms. Laura L. Updegrove, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, signs a guest book during a scheduled visit to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), Oct. 16, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)