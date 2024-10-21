The Honorable Ms. Laura L. Updegrove Visits COMLOGWESTPAC, October 16, 2024

SINGAPORE (October 16, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOGWESTPAC/CTF 73), right, and Ms. Laura L. Updegrove, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia, pose for a photo during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Oct. 16, 2024. COMLOGWESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional Allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 03:42
|Photo ID:
|8713177
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-ED646-1022
|Resolution:
|7035x5025
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
