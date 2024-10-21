Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) [Image 11 of 12]

    Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    241022-N-FI026-1638 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, and Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide, chief of staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defense Forces, conduct a press conference for Keen Sword 25 aboard the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Oct. 22, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Commutation Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

