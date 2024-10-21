241022-N-FI026-1357 SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 22, 2024) Members of the Japanese media document a damage control equipment demonstration aboard the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) while onboard for a Keen Sword 25 press conference, Oct. 22, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Commutation Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 02:22
|Photo ID:
|8713028
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-FI026-1357
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Keen Sword 25 Press Conference aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.