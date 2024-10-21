Sea and Anchor Outbound Sasebo

SASEBO, JAPAN (October 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) man the helm during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)
