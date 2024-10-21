Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea and Anchor Outbound Sasebo [Image 3 of 4]

    Sea and Anchor Outbound Sasebo

    JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Timewell 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO, JAPAN (October 22, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Allaysia Beckem assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) speaks over the 1MC during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S. – Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander Timewell)

    This work, Sea and Anchor Outbound Sasebo [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Alexander Timewell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Green Bay
    Keen Sword

