    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform an anchor drop test [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform an anchor drop test

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors observe as an anchor is lowered during an anchor drop test in the forecastle onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Oct. 22, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

