Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command (SSC), and USSF Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sauvé, SSC’s Senior Enlisted Leader, address questions from the SSC workforce following Garrant’s announcement of his command plan, providing additional insight on its development and the way forward during an Ask Me Anything event hosted in person and virtually from Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2024. Garrant highlighted the shifting of the command’s strategic focus to optimize how organize, train, and equip functions support the effective delivery of dominant space capabilities on operationally relevant timelines stating, “We will further the excellence of our organization and people by improving foundational competencies like warfighting culture, talent development, resource allocation, quality of life, and connection.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)