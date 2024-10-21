Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force (USSF) Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command (SSC), and USSF Chief Master Sgt. Jacqueline Sauvé, SSC’s Senior Enlisted Leader, address questions from the SSC workforce following Garrant’s announcement of his command plan, providing additional insight on its development and the way forward during an Ask Me Anything event hosted in person and virtually from Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2024. Garrant highlighted the shifting of the command’s strategic focus to optimize how organize, train, and equip functions support the effective delivery of dominant space capabilities on operationally relevant timelines stating, “We will further the excellence of our organization and people by improving foundational competencies like warfighting culture, talent development, resource allocation, quality of life, and connection.” (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 21:25
    Photo ID: 8712787
    VIRIN: 241022-X-DC888-1017
    Resolution: 5996x3997
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities [Image 2 of 2], by Van Ha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities
    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SSC
    USSF
    Space Starts Here

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download