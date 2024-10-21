Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities [Image 1 of 2]

    Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Van Ha 

    Space Systems Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command (SSC), announces the release of his command plan, along with various topics on challenges, changes, and improvements, to the SSC workforce as part of his Ask Me Anything series hosted in person and virtually from Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2024. Built on input from leadership across the command and program offices, the plan places emphasis on improving foundational organizational aspects rooted in three guiding tenets—deliver combat-credible, ready, and resilient capabilities; establish a world-class culture to recruit, develop, and retain exceptional people; and modernize the command structure to maximize effectiveness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)

