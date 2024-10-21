Space Systems Command releases Command Plan outlining organizational priorities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, Commander, Space Systems Command (SSC), announces the release of his command plan, along with various topics on challenges, changes, and improvements, to the SSC workforce as part of his Ask Me Anything series hosted in person and virtually from Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2024. Built on input from leadership across the command and program offices, the plan places emphasis on improving foundational organizational aspects rooted in three guiding tenets—deliver combat-credible, ready, and resilient capabilities; establish a world-class culture to recruit, develop, and retain exceptional people; and modernize the command structure to maximize effectiveness. (U.S. Space Force photo by Van Ha)