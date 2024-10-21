Maine Air National Guard Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Ian Gillis, right, receives the unit flag of the Maine Air National Guard from Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Maine Commissioner of the Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management, and Adjutant General, as he assumes command of the MEANG from Maj. Gen. Frank Roy during a change of command ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base on Oct. 20, 2024. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the passing of the unit flag represents the official transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.