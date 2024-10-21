Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Frank Roy, center, is presented with his personal general officer flag by members of the Maine Air National Guard Honor Guard during Roy’s promotion ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base on Oct. 20, 2024. Roy, of T1R9, was recently named the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of the Air Education and Training Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.