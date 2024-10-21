Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy

    BANGOR, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Myrick 

    121st Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Frank Roy, center, is presented with his personal general officer flag by members of the Maine Air National Guard Honor Guard during Roy’s promotion ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base on Oct. 20, 2024. Roy, of T1R9, was recently named the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of the Air Education and Training Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:20
    Photo ID: 8712690
    VIRIN: 241020-A-TY703-4072
    Resolution: 868x749
    Size: 136.72 KB
    Location: BANGOR, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Sarah Myrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maine Air National Guard Promotion and Change of Command
    Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy
    Maine Air National Guard Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Promotion Ceremony

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Maine Air National Guard
    Maine National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download