Promotion of Maj. Gen. Frank Roy

Maj. Gen. Frank Roy, center, is presented with his personal general officer flag by members of the Maine Air National Guard Honor Guard during Roy’s promotion ceremony at the Bangor Air National Guard Base on Oct. 20, 2024. Roy, of T1R9, was recently named the Air National Guard Advisor to the Commander of the Air Education and Training Command headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 20:20
|Photo ID:
|8712690
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-TY703-4072
|Resolution:
|868x749
|Size:
|136.72 KB
|Location:
|BANGOR, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
