    502d Civil Engineer Squadron seals leaky roof [Image 3 of 3]

    502d Civil Engineer Squadron seals leaky roof

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    From left, Michael Hernandez and James Cuvar, 502d Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance mechanics, apply asphalt coating to a roof Oct. 22, 2024 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Their expertise is vital in maintaining the integrity of the base’s facilities, ensuring everything runs smoothly—from electrical systems to climate control units. This hands-on work not only supports the day-to-day operations, but also strengthens the foundation for long-term sustainability and readiness. Through their efforts, the squadron contributes to the ongoing improvement and upkeep of the base's essential infrastructure, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8712367
    VIRIN: 241022-F-YD772-1057
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 31.65 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    JBSA
    civil engineering air force airman
    JBSA-Randolph
    502d Air Base Wing
    502d CES
    502d Civil Engineers

