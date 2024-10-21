502d Civil Engineer Squadron seals leaky roof

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Michael Hernandez and James Cuvar, 502d Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance mechanics, pose for a photo Oct. 22, 2024 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Their expertise is vital in maintaining the integrity of the base’s facilities, ensuring everything runs smoothly—from electrical systems to climate control units. This hands-on work not only supports the day-to-day operations, but also strengthens the foundation for long-term sustainability and readiness. Through their efforts, the squadron contributes to the ongoing improvement and upkeep of the base's essential infrastructure, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)