Director of the Army National Guard speaks to graduates of Warrant Officer Candidate School

The Director of the Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Joseph Baldwin, recites the oath to Warrant Officer Candidate School Class of 24-0A8, Sept. 27, 2024, during their graduation ceremony at Longleaf Event Center. The 200th RTI conducts Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Candidate School, Military Occupational Specialty Qualification for Engineers and Military Police and other courses as directed by the Adjutant General, National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)