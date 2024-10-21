Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of the Army National Guard speaks to graduates of Warrant Officer Candidate School [Image 13 of 13]

    Director of the Army National Guard speaks to graduates of Warrant Officer Candidate School

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Director of the Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Joseph Baldwin, recites the oath to Warrant Officer Candidate School Class of 24-0A8, Sept. 27, 2024, during their graduation ceremony at Longleaf Event Center. The 200th RTI conducts Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Candidate School, Military Occupational Specialty Qualification for Engineers and Military Police and other courses as directed by the Adjutant General, National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 17:11
    Photo ID: 8712333
    VIRIN: 240927-Z-AO788-1195
    Resolution: 5063x3616
    Size: 12.98 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director of the Army National Guard speaks to graduates of Warrant Officer Candidate School [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FMTC
    WOCS
    ALNG
    200th RTI

