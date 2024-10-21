The Director of the Army National Guard, Maj. Gen. Joseph Baldwin, recites the oath to Warrant Officer Candidate School Class of 24-0A8, Sept. 27, 2024, during their graduation ceremony at Longleaf Event Center. The 200th RTI conducts Officer Candidate School, Warrant Officer Candidate School, Military Occupational Specialty Qualification for Engineers and Military Police and other courses as directed by the Adjutant General, National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adena McCluskey) (Photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance detail.)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 17:11
|Photo ID:
|8712333
|VIRIN:
|240927-Z-AO788-1195
|Resolution:
|5063x3616
|Size:
|12.98 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of the Army National Guard speaks to graduates of Warrant Officer Candidate School [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Adena McCluskey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.