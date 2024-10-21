Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M777 Howitzer during exercise Rolling Thunder on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. This live-fire artillery exercise tested 10th Marine Regiment’s command-and-control, indirect fire support, counter-fire operations, and sensor operations in a simulated littoral environment against a future threat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8712150
    VIRIN: 241018-M-LA819-1062
    Resolution: 4355x2903
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder
    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder
    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder
    2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download