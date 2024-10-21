2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M777 Howitzer during exercise Rolling Thunder on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. This live-fire artillery exercise tested 10th Marine Regiment’s command-and-control, indirect fire support, counter-fire operations, and sensor operations in a simulated littoral environment against a future threat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)