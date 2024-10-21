2d Marine Division Assistant Commander visits 10th Marine Regiment during Rolling Thunder

U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division fire an M777 Howitzer during exercise Rolling Thunder on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. This live-fire artillery exercise tested 10th Marine Regiment’s command-and-control, indirect fire support, counter-fire operations, and sensor operations in a simulated littoral environment against a future threat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)
Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 15:44
Photo ID:
|8712150
VIRIN:
|241018-M-LA819-1062
Resolution:
|4355x2903
Size:
|5.49 MB
Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
