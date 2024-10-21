Rabbi Yonatan Warren Visits Gettysburg for Rosh Hashanah

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, a Jewish chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), joins Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) for a Rosh Hashanah service, Oct. 4. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)