    Rabbi Yonatan Warren Visits Gettysburg for Rosh Hashanah [Image 2 of 4]

    Rabbi Yonatan Warren Visits Gettysburg for Rosh Hashanah

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Yonatan Warren, a Jewish chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), prepares apples and honey, a traditional dish served on the Jewish new year Rosh Hashanah, for Sailors during a Rosh Hashanah service aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Oct. 4. Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    This work, Rabbi Yonatan Warren Visits Gettysburg for Rosh Hashanah [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

