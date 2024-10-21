Luna Belle brings comfort to 403rd Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Luna Belle, a three-year-old Husky mix therapy dog, sits in the aircraft commander seat of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Oct. 21, 2024. Maj. C.W. Lemoine, Luna's owner and the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing's Inspector General of Complaints, enjoys bringing the comfort and joy Luna provides to Citizen Airmen of the wing during Unit Training Assembly weekends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)