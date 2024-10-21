Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luna Belle brings comfort to 403rd Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    Luna Belle brings comfort to 403rd Wing

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing

    Luna Belle, a three-year-old Husky mix therapy dog, sits in the aircraft commander seat of a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Oct. 21, 2024. Maj. C.W. Lemoine, Luna's owner and the Air Force Reserve 403rd Wing's Inspector General of Complaints, enjoys bringing the comfort and joy Luna provides to Citizen Airmen of the wing during Unit Training Assembly weekends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8710892
    VIRIN: 241021-F-KV687-1001
    Resolution: 5593x3721
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Luna Belle brings comfort to 403rd Wing [Image 2 of 2], by Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    husky
    C-130J
    therapy dog
    Flying Jennies

