A group from the Aviano Aviation Friends Group pose in front of a static F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 17, 2024. The AAFG works to preserve the history of Aviano AB through frequent visits with base personnel and leadership, further bolstering the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 08:21
|Photo ID:
|8710883
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-GF466-1003
|Resolution:
|7870x4601
|Size:
|17.66 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, AAFG visits Aviano [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.