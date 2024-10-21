AAFG visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group from the Aviano Aviation Friends Group pose in front of a static F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 17, 2024. The AAFG works to preserve the history of Aviano AB through frequent visits with base personnel and leadership, further bolstering the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)