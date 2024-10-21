Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFG visits Aviano [Image 2 of 2]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A group from the Aviano Aviation Friends Group pose in front of a static F-16 Fighting Falcon during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 17, 2024. The AAFG works to preserve the history of Aviano AB through frequent visits with base personnel and leadership, further bolstering the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 08:21
    Photo ID: 8710883
    VIRIN: 241017-F-GF466-1003
    Resolution: 7870x4601
    Size: 17.66 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, AAFG visits Aviano [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    community relations
    stronger together
    AAFG

