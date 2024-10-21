AAFG visits Aviano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. David Brady, the 555th Fighter Squadron director of operations, receives a photo of an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Renzo Del Bianco, president of the Aviano Aviation Friends Group, during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 17, 2024. The AAFG is an association for research, development and preservation of historical memories of Aviano and Casarsa della Delizia Air Bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)