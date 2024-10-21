Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFG visits Aviano [Image 1 of 2]

    AAFG visits Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. David Brady, the 555th Fighter Squadron director of operations, receives a photo of an F-16 Fighting Falcon from Renzo Del Bianco, president of the Aviano Aviation Friends Group, during a visit to Aviano Air Base, Italy, October 17, 2024. The AAFG is an association for research, development and preservation of historical memories of Aviano and Casarsa della Delizia Air Bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Aviano
    community relations
    stronger together
    AAFG

