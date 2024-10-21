86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, speak during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, Williams introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. The new wing statement mission is to project power and create community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)