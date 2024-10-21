Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 2 of 2]

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis J. Ludwig, 86th AW command chief, speak during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, Williams introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. The new wing statement mission is to project power and create community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8710717
    VIRIN: 241018-F-OS112-1016
    Resolution: 3992x3101
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    AirForce
    Air Force
    86th
    RAB
    Team Ramstein
    All Call

