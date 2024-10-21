Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call [Image 1 of 2]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, conducts her first all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, Williams introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. Her priorities are wing mission readiness, supporting Airmen, and building strong relationships with the community and among our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

