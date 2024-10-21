86 AW commander introduces new MVPs during all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, conducts her first all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 18, 2024. During the all call, Williams introduced her new mission, vision and priorities for the wing. Her priorities are wing mission readiness, supporting Airmen, and building strong relationships with the community and among our Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)