Women’s Equality Day 2024

U.S. Army soldiers pose for a group photo during the Women’s Equality Day celebration on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. 1st Signal Brigade proudly celebrated Women's Equality Day, highlighting the ongoing contributions of women in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Gaston, Megan)