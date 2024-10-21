Women’s Equality Day 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Kyisha N. Crawford, from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, C4 gives a speech on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2024. 1st Signal Brigade proudly celebrated Women's Equality Day, highlighting the ongoing contributions of women in the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Gaston, Megan)