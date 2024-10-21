Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader for the Oregon National Guard (right), greet Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment in a receiving line following their formal mobilization ceremony held on the campus of Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, Oregon on October 20, 2024. The 1-168th Infantry Regiment is scheduled to deploy to the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. The unit’s primary mission will be to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent violation of any of its terms. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)