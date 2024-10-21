Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, greets Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment in a receiving line following their formal mobilization ceremony held on the campus of Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, Oregon on October 20, 2024. The 1-168th Infantry Regiment is scheduled to deploy to the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. The unit’s primary mission will be to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent violation of any of its terms. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)