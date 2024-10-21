Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt

    ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, greets Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment in a receiving line following their formal mobilization ceremony held on the campus of Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, Oregon on October 20, 2024. The 1-168th Infantry Regiment is scheduled to deploy to the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. The unit’s primary mission will be to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent violation of any of its terms. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8710133
    VIRIN: 241020-Z-CH590-1188
    Resolution: 6146x3993
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: ASHLAND, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Egypt
    Peacekeeping mission
    Oregon National Guard
    1st Battalion
    Army National Guard
    186th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download