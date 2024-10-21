Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, greets Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment in a receiving line following their formal mobilization ceremony held on the campus of Southern Oregon University, in Ashland, Oregon on October 20, 2024. The 1-168th Infantry Regiment is scheduled to deploy to the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. The unit’s primary mission will be to supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and employ best efforts to prevent violation of any of its terms. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:18
|Photo ID:
|8710133
|VIRIN:
|241020-Z-CH590-1188
|Resolution:
|6146x3993
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|ASHLAND, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Guard's 1-186th Infantry Regiment mobilized for peacekeeping mission in Egypt
No keywords found.