NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

241021-N-PI330-1154 GULFPORT, Mississippi (October 21, 2024) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Austin Pressley, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conducts earthwork for the foundation of a callateral storage facility on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, October 21, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)