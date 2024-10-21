NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241021-N-PI330-1034 GULFPORT, Mississippi (October 21, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Marc Perez, right, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Joel Kercheval, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), build concrete forms for the foundation of a callateral storage facility on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, October 21, 2024. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters/Released)