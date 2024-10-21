Carrying on the Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Maj. Gen. Juan Ayala embraced a World War II (WWII) veteran at the 74th annual 5th Marine Division (5th MARDIV) reunion on October 17, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Veterans of 5th MARDIV gather every year to share stories and continue conversation of their legacy. 5th MARDIV has activated twice in history; first for service in WWII and last for reinforcement of the Vietnam War.