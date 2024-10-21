Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Baez 

    8th Marine Corps District

    The hat of a World War II (WWII) veteran sits on the table during a media question and answer session at the 74th annual 5th Marine Division (5th MARDIV) reunion on October 17, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. Veterans of 5th MARDIV gather every year to share stories and continue conversation of their legacy. 5th MARDIV has activated twice in history; first for service in WWII and last for reinforcement of the Vietnam War.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8709674
    VIRIN: 241017-M-IH358-1001
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 948.47 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Jonathan Baez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy
    Carrying on the Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy
    Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy
    Carrying on Fifth Marine Division's Proud Legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IWO JIMA
    WWII
    5th Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download