Date Taken: 10.20.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 13:38 Photo ID: 8709185 VIRIN: 241021-O-VJ355-5443 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.16 MB Location: GARY, INDIANA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank Mrvan, and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton Celebrate Completion of Calumet Region Gary Sanitary District Force Main Replacement Phase II Project [Image 11 of 11], by Jacob Zdrojewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.