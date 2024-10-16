Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank Mrvan, and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton Celebrate Completion of Calumet Region Gary Sanitary District Force Main Replacement Phase II Project [Image 4 of 11]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Frank Mrvan, and Gary Mayor Eddie Melton Celebrate Completion of Calumet Region Gary Sanitary District Force Main Replacement Phase II Project

    GARY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Jacob Zdrojewski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    Mayor Melton delivers remarks emphasising the importance of projects like this to the people of Gary and the benifits they provide.

    USACE
    LRC
    LRD
    Chicago District
    USACEChicago
    Section 219

