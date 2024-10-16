Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Christopher Estrada 

    DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Capt. Adam Rodriguez, the exercise platoon leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, prepares to move on the objective during the final exercise of the 10X Dismounted Infantry Platoon Project at Fort Moore, Georgia Sept. 20. 10X is led by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center in partnership with Fort Moore’s Robotics Requirements Division, the Maneuver Battle Lab, and the National Advanced Mobility Consortium, designed to use a robotic system of systems integrated with an infantry platoon to enhance maneuver, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness (U.S. Army photo by Chris Estrada) (Photo has been altered to protect operational security).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8708768
    VIRIN: 240920-A-OZ546-8916
    Resolution: 6408x4272
    Size: 925.71 KB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore
    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore
    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore
    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RRD
    MBL
    GVSC
    NAMC
    10X

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download