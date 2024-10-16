Ground Vehicle Robotics Teams Augment Platoons at Fort Moore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Adam Rodriguez, the exercise platoon leader assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, receives additional guidance for using his tablet during the final exercise of the 10X Dismounted Infantry Platoon Project at Fort Moore, Georgia Sept. 20. 10X is led by the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center in partnership with Fort Moore’s Robotics Requirements Division, the Maneuver Battle Lab, and the National Advanced Mobility Consortium, designed to use a robotic system of systems integrated with an infantry platoon to enhance maneuver, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness (U.S. Army photo by Chris Estrada).