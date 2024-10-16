The 194th continues relief efforts in Washington County, Tennessee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee Army National Guard Spc. Justin Lowrance, with the 194th Engineer Brigade, operates the hydraulic excavator at Charlie Carson Rd. in Washington County, Tennessee, October 20, 2024. Lowrance has worked at multiple debris sites over the last month, clearing debris caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)