The 194th continues relief efforts in Carter County, Tennessee

Tennessee Army National Guard Spc. Justin Lowrance, with the 194th Engineer Brigade, operates the hydraulic excavator in Roan Mountain, Carter County, Tennessee, October 19, 2024. Lowrance has worked at multiple debris sites over the last month, clearing debris caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)