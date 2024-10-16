Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 194th continues relief efforts in Carter County, Tennessee [Image 4 of 7]

    The 194th continues relief efforts in Carter County, Tennessee

    CARTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Evans 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard Spc. Justin Lowrance, with the 194th Engineer Brigade, operates the hydraulic excavator in Roan Mountain, Carter County, Tennessee, October 19, 2024. Lowrance has worked at multiple debris sites over the last month, clearing debris caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-KR273-1009
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    194th EN BDE
    Hurricane Helene
    TNNGHurricaneHelene24

